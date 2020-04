Friday, April 3, 2020

A pedestrian was apparently struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20, and it is being shut down, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at Exit 6 on westbound I-20, 2.5 miles east of I-520. All lanes were blocked.

It happened sometime before 12:15 p.m. Friday.

