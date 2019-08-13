Interim sheriff named in Washington County following death of sheriff

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An interim sheriff has been named in Washington County after the death of Sheriff Thomas Smith.

Chief Deputy Mark McGraw will serve as sheriff of Washington County until an election takes place.

Sheriff McGraw is a U.S. Navy veteran who started his career with Washington County in 1996 as a jailer. He rose to Major in different divisions in 2012 and 2015.

Sheriff Smith served as sheriff for 22 years.

“Sheriff Smith was like a father to me. He was truly the best friend I had. The Sheriff was a very kind and considerate person. It didn’t matter your age, sex, race, he was a champion for everyone," said Sheriff McGraw. "When Sheriff Smith took office, I was already certified peace office and still working in the jail. He immediately put me on patrol and my career started from there. I would definitely not be where I am today if it wasn’t for him.”

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.