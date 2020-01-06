Interfaith Harmony Month brings Aiken worship leaders together​

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- After recent anti-semitic attacks in synagogues and in churches, local leaders want to learn work better together.​

It was only a few months ago when the Unitarian Universalist Church in Augusta found graffiti on its building. Leaders hoped to use it to spark a conversation, and people like Sam Dack want to keep the conversation going.

"We feel like we're part of the community when that happens. Hatred is so rampant and has been unleashed to such a great extent in recent years," said Dack.

He's a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Aiken.

"We try not to be separate from other religions. We feel that all of us should work together with each other for the benefit of humankind."

People like him and Rick Berry are embracing Interfaith Harmony Month in January. Barry's a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

"We can go to each other's churches and feel welcome," Berry said. "We don't necessarily have to accept the doctrine as our own, but pay respect to those who think differently than we do."

They're both participating in activities like church tours and panels this month to embrace other religions.

"Faiths don't have to be separating out. They don't have to be divisive."

They say their goal is not to debate other's beliefs, but to better understand.

"The sacred parts of any religion are open to study. We can find wisdom from the Bible, the Karan -- anything."

"We become friends. We offer our friendship and fellowship and then when there is a need, we can meet a community need better than any one faith might be able to do that."

CLICK HERE to look at events happening this month across all of South Carolina, including in Aiken County.

