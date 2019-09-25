Inmate found dead inside cell at Columbia County Detention Center

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An inmate at the Columbia County Detention Center was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department says the inmate, Curtis Leroy Hammond, 44, was spotted lying in his bunk, cold to the touch, and unresponsive by a deputy jailer around 5:30 a.m.

Officials performed CPR on Hammond and a defibrillator was also used to no avail. He was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.

The Coroner's Office is investigating and does not suspect foul play. An autopsy is expected to be performed.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.