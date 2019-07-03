Inmate found dead at Augusta jail identified

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says an inmate is dead after being found in his cell Tuesday night.

James Richard Wheeler, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell at Charles B. Webster Detention Center around 7:00 p.m. Deputies and medical staff worked to revive the inmate using CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

Officials believe the inmate died due to prior medical issues, but the GBI is investigating the incident at the request of the sheriff's office.

