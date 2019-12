Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and SLED say an inmate has died at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the inmate was found unresponsive in the kitchen. He was taken to Aiken Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We're told the death doesn't seem suspicious. The identity will be released once family has been notified.

