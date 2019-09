Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Coroner's Office confirms at least one person has died following a crash in Columbia County.

It happened on Washington Road near Pollard's Corner.

Washington Road is blocked from Pollards Corner to Ray Owens Road, and Cobbham to Ridge Road. Detours are in place.

Details are limited, but check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.