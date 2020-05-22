Injuries reported in Augusta crash that closes Skinner Mill Road for hours

Friday, May 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Injuries were reported in a vehicle crash this morning in the 3200 block of Skinner Mill Road, between Boy Scout Road and Walton Way Extension.

The crash was reported at 7 a.m. That section of Skinner Mill Road was closed for hours but had reopened by noon.

Power was out for 322 Georgia Power customers, and it was expected to be back on by 2 p.m., according to the utility.

MORE TRAFFIC COVERAGE:

• Georgia state troopers are ready, although Memorial Day travel is expected to be light

• Williston man dies after car slams into a tree in Aiken County

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

