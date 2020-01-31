Info sought on two robberies in Aiken County

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators are seeking information in connection with two robberies that happened Thursday.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, both robberies happened on Jan. 30 at a Circle K on Columbia Highway and a Dollar General on Edgefield Highway.

In the Circle K incident, two suspects entered the store and approached the counter, one of them jumped over the counter, pushed the clerk to the ground and stole money from the register.

They were described as a two black males, with one wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and a black baseball hat and the other wearing black/grey hoodie with jeans.

In the Dollar General incident, a suspect entered the store, brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. After the suspect was handed the money, he fled the store through the front door. Witnesses described the armed suspect as a black male wearing a blue hooded jacket, black pants, white shirt and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing a mask.

If anyone has any information on this case or the identity of any suspects, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.