Influx of wildlife means added expenses for local animal hospital

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- St. Francis Animal Hospital is dealing with a slightly unusual problem -- an influx of wildlife.

Now, while you might be scratching your head at that one -- considering they are an animal hospital -- hospital officials say they're helping 20 squirrels, three bunnies, and even a possum.

But in the last 6 months alone, they've helped owls, 20 deer, hawks, and even a baby raccoon.

They say it's a huge expense to help them and they could use all the help they can get.

So, how do you help them? You can start by visiting their website for more information.

