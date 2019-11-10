In the wake of another tragedy, Thomson community stays #ThomsonStrong

Sunday, November 10, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Thomson community lost another teenager in a fatal accident on Saturday, the third fatal crash since July.

The community is no stranger to tragedy, but two simple words inspire them to rally together and get through.

Halloween isn't the same for Beth Newton ever since she lost her son, Alex, on Oct. 31, 2016.

"[It's] a lot different," she said. "It's tense leading up to it because we know what Halloween is about for us now."

Alex was killed in his apartment in Atlanta when a robbery turned deadly. Newton said her family, friends and the community got her through the tragedy.

"We got notes, calls, people would drop by," she recalled. "Of course lots of food."

The community rallied behind the Newton family three years ago. It rallied behind Summer Matherly and Ashley Reed in July. It rallied behind the Dinger children in September.

Now, it's rallying behind Amarione Thampson.

Thampson was 16 when he died in a fatal car accident Saturday morning. If anyone knows the pain of losing a child, it's Newton.

"Each family is suffering in a different way," she said. Yet we're all there for each other and that's the great thing about this community."

She said each new tragedy is like a kick in the gut, but with an extended family like Thomson, it makes the hard times a little easier.

"I'm hoping that we don't have to go through this for a long time, but I really think that the strength of our community shines through and I think we will make it," she said.

Newton said three years later, she still gets letters, calls and cards from people, some of whom she never even met. It just speaks to the small but mighty community that uses those two simple words to rally together.

