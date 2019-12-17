In the season of love, Children's Place's kids learn about the joy of giving

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – It’s the season of giving, and at the Children’s Place in Aiken, they’re learning to do just that.

It's often said that in the eyes of children, we find the joy of Christmas. In these children, we are seeing the joy of giving.

“We get to watch 3-year-olds really try hard to be people who want to give,” Children’s Place executive director Peggy Ford said.

These kids from Aiken's Children's Place are Christmas shopping for their family with Sand River Women's Club.

With their little bag of change in hand, they're learning you can give a lot with just a little.

“We just sit in the middle of a circle of giving, where we are given to and it allows us to others,” Ford said.

If anyone knows what a gift can mean, it's these kids. Coming from difficult backgrounds, the Children's Place is here to meet their needs.

“We have been truly wrapped and cared for by an entire community,” Ford said.

The community gives this time of year through their Guardian Angel program. Each person who donates gets an ornament made by a child.

This year there's so many clothes and gifts for the kids that there's no space to put it all.

These kids are learning to give back.

“When you have enough that you can give, it really magnifies that you feel good about where you are,” Ford said.

Because in giving, there you find the Christmas spirit.

