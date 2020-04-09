In just a week, Georgia sees a year's worth of jobless claims

Thursday, April 9, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Last week, the Georgia Department of Labor processed more claims in seven days than were processed during the entire year of 2019 and more than three times what was processed the week before.

The agency said today that it processed 390,132 claims during the week of March 29 through April 4. Meanwhile, unemployment initial claims throughout the United States remained steady at 6.6 million.

The department issued payments of $41.8 million in unemployment benefits to 168,319 Georgians last week.

Most of the 390,132 claims were from individuals from the accommodation and food-service industries, which have been devastated by mandatory business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders issued in recent weeks as a way to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Last week, the agency processed 201,844 employer-filed claims. These claims are filed on behalf of employees who are temporarily laid off or had their hours reduced, eliminating the labor-intensive employer verification needed for individually filed claims.

For people currently receiving state unemployment benefits, the department anticipates being able to start delivering the additional $600 supplement from the federal stimulus legislation beginning next week. This supplement will be an additional payment to regular weekly state unemployment benefits.

