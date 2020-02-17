In Sickness and In Health: Local couple uses donor swap states away to beat illness

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

Shamon and Alvin promised to love one another in sickness and in health. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- February is the month of love, and one local couple is proving theirs. Shamon Pressley has battled lupus for a decade and needed a kidney. When her husband didn't match, they learned about a partner donation program that would completely change their lives.

In sickness and in health - those are the five words Shamon and Alvin Pressley vowed five years ago. Shamon got diagnosed in 2009, and in 2016 her kidneys failed for the third time.

Shamon typically asked herself the same question.

"You know you have that feeling like why has it always got to be me?"

She needed a transplant, but her husband Alvin wasn't a match. They learned about a partner program that would allow them to swap with another pair if they could find a match. The process could take years, but in January of 2018, just a month after Alvin got tested, the doctor called.

"[The doctor] called me and she was like 'how's February 6th?' And this is like a week and a half away. So I was like, 'You know what? I was ready yesterday'," Shamon remembers the day she got that call.

A pair in Chicago was going through the same thing the Pressleys were at the same time.

"Their donor matched me, and my donor matched them, so we were able to swap."

Some people only want to donate to their loved one, not a stranger. But Alvin had given his heart to Shamon years ago, so a kidney to a stranger was no big deal.

"I looked at the bigger picture of it mainly," Alvin said. "No matter who my kidney went to, as long as she received one that was gonna make her feel better, that's all I was worried about."

On Feb. 6th, 2018, they went to Atlanta to get the surgery.

"I wasn't scared until the day of."

Shamon did a 180 after the transplant. She was doing dialysis three times per week, but now she has to get a check-up just once a year.

"I guess I didn't know how bad I felt until I felt better, started to feel better."

Now they're trying to add a baby to their little family.

February is a big month for the Pressleys. The 6th was their surgery anniversary, then there was Valentine's Day, and the 28th is Alvin's birthday and their wedding anniversary. They take a trip every year to celebrate it all, and this year they're heading to Houston.

