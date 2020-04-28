In Augusta, firefighters cheer on local health care heroes

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the shift changed Tuesday morning at Augusta University Health, nurses, doctors and other health care workers were met with applause.

Augusta firefighters gathered at the entrance with signs and smiles and to pose for pictures with the people they fight alongside on the frontlines against COVID-19.

"This is a way that we can show our respect and our teamwork with them in a positive way," said Jason DeHart, public information officer for the Augusta Fire Department.

As the fight against coronavirus continues, everyone has had to put on multiple hats, including Susan Wise, an occupational therapist at Children's Hospital of Georgia.

"COVID-19 has really taught me to be flexible in my role here at the hospital, whether it's in the clinic or doing other areas," Wise said.

Health workers have had to work disaster emergency areas, fill in different roles, work longer hours

Wise said the salute from firefighters was a much needed pick-me-up

"It's going to put a pep in my step, a bright spot in my day, and just keep on pushing on through this COVID-19 pandemic," Wise said.

