In Aiken, carriage with flag-draped coffin will honor nation's heroes

Friday, May 22, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The annual Memorial Day parade in Aiken has been canceled this weekend, but officials still have something planned to honor our nation’s heroes.

On Saturday, a horse-drawn carriage will carry a coffin draped with an American flag along a route through the city.

The event will start at 11 a.m. if you want to see it in person, you’'re welcome to stand along the route. Officials say just make sure to follow social distancing.

The parade was canceled because of the nation's coronavirus pandemic.

The carriage will start at the Aiken railroad depot, go west on Park Avenue, then north on Laurens Street to Barnwell Avenue.

