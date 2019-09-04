"I'm supposed to be evacuating but I'm staying." Tybee neighbors prepare for Hurricane Dorian at their doorstep

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

Tybee Island resident staying behind are preparing for Hurricane Dorian. (Source: WRDW)

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Serious winds and waves started out on Tybee Island early Wednesday, and man-made sand dunes have been put in place to keep storm surge at bay.

There's a potential Highway 80 which leads to Tybee could be cut off if there's flooding, so the time to leave is pretty much over. Now locals and officials will wait out the storm. Jeanie Mallett is one of those locals.

"I've basically just been getting water and food. I'm staying. I'm supposed to be evacuating but I'm staying in my apartment," Mallett told News 12.

"I just came back in town. I didn't want to leave so I decided I'm going to ride it out, and there's quite a few people who are doing that," said Angie Davis, another neighbor hunkering down.

Mallet, Davis, and other locals are choosing to stay despite mandatory evacuation orders. Governor Kemp is asking everyone to leave Wednesday, or risk riding out the storm.

"It's so unpredictable. They really don't know what's gonna happen."

The main concerns are wind speeds and storm surge on the Tybee. Crews created a barrier using piles of sand, but even that might not be enough.

"I know that it's going to be coming in pretty shortly, so I plan to hunker down by then, make sure I'm inside and safe by that point."

Officials are asking everyone to stay off the streets. The city of Savannah is enforcing a curfew starting at 9 p.m. And goes until 6 a.m. Thursday.

For now, the wait is over as we brace for what Dorian brings to Georgia's coast.

"On this one, it's just sitting and waiting and waiting and waiting and so the decision was just made to stay."

Officials say any slight movement westward toward the coast could have an impact on how bad conditions get there. They're expecting 3-5 feet of storm surge, and high tide around 1 p.M. Is a big concern.​

