'I’m here today because that’s not right.' Nurses protest on May Day for better conditions

Friday, May 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Better protective gear, better paid leave, better communication -- these are just some of the things nurses around the country are asking for. And those demands are hitting close to home in the CSRA.

Nurses at more than 130 hospitals around the country took to the streets today to ask for better working conditions, including right in Augusta at the Charlie Norwood VA.

"If these protections aren’t immediately enacted, then nurses may get sick and may not be able to take care of our heroes - our veterans," Dean Picklesimer, nurse and union leader of Charlie Norwood VA, said.

Heroes taking care of heroes, but nurses on the frontlines say they need more PPE to do it.

"Every day where I work, nurses have to sign for an N-95 protective mask. And they have to use that single mask throughout their entire shift," Picklesimer said.

And Jacquelyn Mitchell, an employee of the VA, says those in her department only get one surgical mask to wear for the whole week. And she thinks -- that just won’t cut it.

"I just feel like and N-95 would be more appropriate, especially since I had tested positive already," Mitchell said.

Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 about a month ago. She requested an N-95 mask when she returned to work, but says she was denied.

Charlie Norwood sent a statement to News 12, saying “all VA employees have the appropriate PPE as per CDC guidelines.”

And they say those guidelines, are clear -- “not every healthcare worker will need the same quantity and type of PPE.”

"I’m here today because that’s not right," Mitchell said.

And according to her, PPE wasn’t her only struggle. She told us, it took her a while to get tested. And because she didn’t present a fever as a symptom, she said she was told to continue reporting to work.

By the time she did finally get a test, she had already exhausted her paid leave.

"I was out on mandatory quarantine for three weeks and while I was out, I did not receive pay," Mitchell said.

These nurses today, say they want to continue protecting our country’s veterans --

"The time to act is now, and we don’t have time to waste," Picklesimer said.

But they need protection themselves to do it.

Statement from VA Medical Center:

"As communicated to staff and our community partners on numerous occasions, the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is equipped with 30 days or more of essential items and supplies to handle coronavirus cases. And, all VA employees have the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as per CDC guidelines.

During this time, healthcare protocols need to guide our actions. And, CDC guidelines are clear: not every healthcare worker will need the same quantity and type of PPE. Therefore, per CDC guidelines, we are providing daily or weekly PPE based on the number and types of patients they are seeing.

We carefully monitor levels and consumption rates to ensure we have enough PPE to provide safe, high-quality care to patients. And, if the facility were to fall below stock levels, supplies cross-leveled by another VA facility or region.

See VA testing and case updates here: http://www.va.gov/coronavirus

