'I'm going to try it': businesses owners are trusting Kemp and opening their doors

Friday, April 24, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Parking lots are starting to get busy, doors are back open and there are customers inside. As many businesses are saying they are trusting the governor, following the rules to be able to open once again.

It's not business as usual, but it's business nonetheless. And at Trust and Mane Salon, that's what matters.

"If my governor who I'm assuming has a lot more logistics and numbers than I have been made aware of -- thinks and deems it acceptable to open, then I'm going to try it," Tara Glynn, owner Trust and Mane, said.

For Glynn, trying it looks like this -- staff spread out and everyone's wearing masks.

"As you can see, I look like I'm about ready for surgery. This is taken off and washed after every client," Glynn said.

Customers have to fill out a questionnaire and take their temperature before they come in. And haircuts can't be done six feet apart. But it's changes Glynn is willing to adhere to because bills have to be paid.

"I just feel like us as a country we're going to have much bigger problems financially if we don't, she said.

And Tuscany Spa in Evans sees it the same as they're taking massage appointments today.

"If not now, when and why? What's going to change?" Matt Keels, owner of Tuscany Spa, asked.

Keels says there's no solution coming anytime soon, so his staff is staying separate and sanitizing everything.

Customers wash their hands when they come in, and they're even using UV light sanitizers.

"It's a free country. People are able to select. Am I comfortable coming out and engaging in these activities or not?" Keel said.

They are leaving it up to their staff too. Many of these businesses see it as a personal decision.

And it was for them too -- a choice they were comfortable with making.

News 12 spoke with multiple other salons and some restaurants. Despite being allowed to open over the next week -- most are waiting to open until May 1 when the shelter in place order ends.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.