NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Malinda Nettle is one of the recent survivors of COVID-19 at Marrero Healthcare Center. In the past year, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor, and COVID-19.

"I’m a survivor. A good survivor, " Nettle said.

Nettle spent time at the hospital before being transferred to the convention center during her recovery.

Watch her story below:

