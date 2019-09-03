'I'll have a free mind.' Students learn through meditation at Richmond County middle school

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Meditating in a classroom might sound a little new-age, but it's apparently helping some local Middle schoolers find their inner zen.

In a seemingly quiet classroom in Richmond County, students are actually getting an earful.

"I'm listening to a very calming sound and water in the ocean and breathing. That's what they're being told right now. They are having an experience for themselves personally but, in a large group of people because, it's a silent headphone," said Jamilah Dukes, who founded Soul Market, the company helping students meditate at school.

Silent headphone meditation is meant to make students more productive in the classroom.

"It will help my performance and maybe make me a little bit more loose. I'll have a free mind, I won't be so frustrated, and I won't get mad easily," said student Kaienn McKie.

This is Richmond County's first time ever trying this with their students and the seventh-graders at Hornsby are taking advantage of it.

"It's really interesting I'd like to do it on a daily basis," Kaienn told News 12. He's not the only student who loves the program.

"I had a lot of stress on my mind so it relieved a whole lot of stuff," said Anya Mosley.

The class consists of a clinical psychologist and two certified yoga instructors. They say this is a way for students to exert negative energy and focus on their mental health.

"We're taught how to take care of our physical body but, not our mental health. So this is taking care of their mental health. Like the kids said their stress is relieved and you never know what these children are going home to after school," Dukes said.

One school in Texas has had meditation in its curriculum for almost 20 years.

Data shows it's improved the students' memory, organization skills, ability to empathize, all while improving test scores​.

