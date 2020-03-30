After feeling worse, ailing Grovetown mayor tested for coronavirus

Monday, March 30, 2020

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We have an update on the condition of Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones, who went into a 14-day self-quarantine after suffering symptoms that could indicate COVID-19.

In a statement last week, Grovetown officials said Jones started exhibiting symptoms such as shortness of breath, dry cough, nausea, loss of smell and taste, and clogged ears.

Friday afternoon, Jones thought he was feeling better, but certain symptoms came back worse than before, including a sore throat and shortness of breath, the city said in a statement on Monday.

After talking with doctors, Jones went to University Hospital’s drive-thru unit, where a test was administered. Those results should be back within five to seven days.

Jones remains self-quarantined, as recommended by University Hospital doctors.

Jones said last week he is asking for prayers, but he is also asking residents to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Jones will continue to run the city and remain in constant contact with Mayor Pro-Tem Eric Blair and the city administrator, according to the city's statement.

