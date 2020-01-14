If you bought Infants’ Tylenol, you may be entitled to cash under class action lawsuit

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A $6.3 million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit regarding the packaging on Infants’ Tylenol.

According to the website for the class action settlement, you’re included in the settlement if you bought the product for personal or household use between October 4, 2014, and January 6, 2020.

The lawsuit stems from claims the medicine’s packaging was deceptive and made consumers believe the Infant Tylenol was specially formulated for infants, when the bottle contains liquid acetaminophen in the same concentration as Children’s Tylenol, causing customers to overpay for Infant’s Tylenol. Johnson & Johnson denies the allegations and says the safety features of Infant’s Tylenol, including the syringe enclosed for safe dosing of very young children, means Infants’ and Children’s are different products.

A $6.315 million fund has been set up; once court fees and administrative costs are deducted, the rest will be used to pay class member claims. Class members may claim $2.15 for every 1 and 2 fl. oz. bottle of Infants’ Tylenol purchased. A maximum of seven bottles or $15.05 may be claimed without proof of purchase. An unlimited number of bottles may be claimed with proof of purchase for all Infants’ Tylenol purchases.

If you’re interested in joining, you must submit your claim form by April 13, 2020.

Follow this link to learn more about the class action settlement.

