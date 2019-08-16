IT'S GAME TIME! Three Lincoln County girls seek history as members of football squad

Friday, August 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a big night for three Lincoln County High School girls who are hoping to make the varsity football team.

Kholi and Carly Carruth and Gianna Anderson are looking to make history as kickers and punters.

Game day at Lincoln County means players wearing their jerseys around school. For the three young ladies, it's their first time suiting up for their school.

The soccer players turned kickers played football for their local recreation team in the past, but this is their first year on the school team.

Carruth says the boys on the team treat them totally normal.

“Nobody really acts weird anymore,” Carruth said. “They did at the beginning. Like they were kind of stunned when we walked through the door, but now it's just like a regular thing that everyone's used to."

The girls are all sophomores and looking to make the varsity team.

On Friday night, they'll get a chance to prove themselves to Coach Michael Pollock.

