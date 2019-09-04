IT HAS BEGUN: Topgolf has broken ground on its Augusta location

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- In news that should send the Augusta golf world into a frothing frenzy, Topgolf says they've finally broken ground on the Augusta location.

The new driving range will be opening its doors at 837 Cabela Drive, which is near the Cabela's store and the Riverwatch Theater.

"We are excited to share that this will be a Topgolf experience like you have never seen before, one that has been specifically developed for the Augusta community. This location is very important to us, as Augusta has such an incredible history with the game of golf, and we are excited to “tee off” our latest and greatest plans in this community," a statement from company said.

The neon-soaked, arcade-style driving range is expected to be open in time for next year's Masters Tournament.

