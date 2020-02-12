IN CUSTODY: Wanted Burke County man arrested



The Burke County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested 24-year-old Shawn Demorest.

Officials say they were responding to a domestic dispute on the 13000 block of Highway 305, and Demorest had outstanding felony warrants when he ran away into the wood line.

The sheriff's office says their K9 Leo tracked Demorest for about 45 minutes and lost the scent. They say later on around 2 p.m., deputies heard he was back at the residence.

Deputies say they then staked out different spots in anticipation Demorest would run again. As they approached the residence, Demorest ran, and they chased him for about 100 yards before he ran into the woods again.

When Demorest was running, he ran into Deputy Johnny Snyder who ordered him to the ground. That's when deputies say Demorest pulled a large knife and told the officer he was going to have to kill him.

After other deputies started arriving, they say Demorest eventually laid the knife down and was taken into custody. He is charged with felony entering an auto, theft by taking (firearm) and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. They say additional charges may be coming.