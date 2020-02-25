IHOP and Children's Hospital of Georgia team up for National Pancake Day

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- IHOP and Children's Miracle Network are teaming up for the 14th Annual National Pancake Day fundraising event.

According to Children's Miracle Network, patrons can go to any IHOP on Tuesday, Feb.25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and get free short stacks of pancakes. In return, guests are encouraged to leave a donation for Children's Hospital of Georgia to support finding cures.

Since it began in 2006, the event has raised more than $30 million to provide lifesaving treatment, programs, and medical equipment.

