"I would not have been able to survive without it." Do you have an emergency kit in case a disaster strikes?

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- September is National Preparedness Month, and one organization is looking to help those who have a harder time helping themselves.

"Most of the time, most people with disabilities are cut short," said Jeannie Jackson of Walton Options.

With hurricane season in full swing, Walton Options wants to remind you to get ready in case an emergency strikes. To help, they're giving emergency kits to elderly people with disabilities in the area.

"This is the season," said Jackson. "And we need to always keep this on hand because we don't ever know what's going to take place."

Walton Options started giving out these emergency kits five years ago. Jackson said they gave out about 50. This year, she said they want to double that.

"The kits are basic for the basic needs of everyone," said Steve Clifford, an operations assistant at Walton Options.

Each kit will have a flashlight, toilet paper, towels, soap, a first aid kit, and other necessities. They can also be personalized to accommodate different allergies or other restrictions.

Jackson knows first-hand the impact of these kits. Not only is she a provider, but she's also a consumer.

"I have an abnormal heart, and a few other disabilities besides that," she said.

She said her emergency kit has been a huge help for her.

"I would not have been able to survive without it," she said.

Clifford said it's better to get ready now than scramble when a disaster hits.

"We're not only in hurricane season now which is for the next couple months," he said. "Once we roll out of that we roll into our winters."

He admits winters aren't as bad here in the south as in other parts of the country, but he said you'll still want to be prepared just in case.

Walton Options serves counties all over western South Carolina. They also have an office in Georgia that covers 16 counties in the central and eastern part of the state.

If you have a disability and would like to get an emergency kit, call 803-279-9611.

