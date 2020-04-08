‘I was fighting for my life’: 60-year-old COVID-19 survivor credits God for her recovery

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia family is celebrating after their loved one survived COVID-19.

Barbara Killiebrew, 60, got a hero’s escort home from the hospital by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Even though she was not able to see her family, Barbara said she did not feel as if she was alone.

“The sheriff and everything got together, blocked the roads off and I was thinking to myself, it could have been a funeral but instead, God has it turned around for a celebration," said Killiebrew.

Killiebrew was put on a ventilator and appeared to be facing death but she said God had other plans.

“First and foremost, I thank God for Jesus, for him saving my life and giving me another chance because two or three times where I have given up, God said no," said Killiebrew.

Killiebrew had been hospitalized at Coffee Regional since March 18, and days later she received news that she was one of the thousands to test positive COVID-19.

“I realize there are so many people around the nation fighting for their life but God and his good almighty helped me. He kept this young lady here to come home and tell about corona, COVID-19," said Killibrew.

Killiebrew has two daughters and she said in those moments, she thought of nothing but her children.

“I felt in my mind and my heart that I was coming back to them. I was fighting, I was fighting for my life,” said Killiebrew.

One last point that Barbara wanted to make is that she encourages people to take the virus seriously.

Killiebrew said her her main focus right now is keeping her family safe.

