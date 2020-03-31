'I think it needs to be seriously considered’: Debate centers around issuing stay-at-home order for SC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise every day, more states across the country are requiring people to stay at home to help stop the spread.

At 5 p.m. Monday, North Carolina’s stay-at-order went into effect, leaving many here debating whether South Carolina should follow suit.

So far, a petition on change.org to implement a stay at home order here in South Carolina is gaining more support by the minute.

Thousands want to see the governor make this decision as other states already have.

“It’s got to come sooner or later,” said resident David Hart. “It’s getting too drawn out too much and I just want to live life like you’re supposed to and not always walk on needles.”

But some people in the state, including Gov. Henry McMaster, believe it just isn’t necessary at this time.

Resident Henry Calloway thinks safety precautions already in place like social distancing are enough.

“There are people that wear masks, there are people that wear gloves,” Calloway said.

As for local leaders, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the governor issuing a statewide stay-at-home order would make it easier to control the spread of the virus.

“I think it needs to be seriously considered because of neighboring states following suit with each other,” Bethune said.

The city itself has taken drastic measures restricting people from booking hotels and rental properties until next month.

While McMaster has mandated people who visit from hotspot states like New York and New Jersey must quarantine themselves for 14 days, Bethune said stronger action should be taken and quickly.

“The sooner we can control this virus, the sooner we can get businesses back up and running,” she said.

Meanwhile, South Carolina state Sen. Greg Hembree said he believes the governor will make the best decision when it’s necessary.

“Whether it’s going to be required I think it has to be driven by the data and scientific evidence so they are in the best position to make that judgment,” he said.

The governor’s office said they’re monitoring COVID-19 data to determine whether a stay-at-home order is necessary

