'I pray to God that justice is going to be served': Family of woman found dead in shallow grave speaks

Thursday, May 28, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tiffany Odom's family admits the 26-year-old's life was anything but easy.

They tell me she was battling schizoaffective disorder, the death of her former fiance, and a series of abusive relationships left her feeling tortured.

Now, they say they find comfort in knowing she’s at peace, but they want justice.

"My chest would just be hurting," Tiffany's mother, Celia Odom, said. "I’d just be shaking on the inside, praying the whole time that she would be found safe."

For six weeks, it was torture for the Odom family not knowing where the oldest of three sisters was located.

"I feel like the police was doing everything they could do to try to find tiffany," Celia said.

But those six weeks in a field in Jackson, South Carolina makes solving this case even more challenging.

"Her body was out there for long, and the person that did the autopsy said they didn't have much to work with," Tabitha Odom, Tiffany's sister, said.

We still don’t know how Tiffany died, and investigators haven’t made any murder charges, but her family believes there is more to this story.

"I hope everything will come out," Celia said. "I pray to God that justice is going to be served."

Tiffany’s long-term boyfriend and father to her 2-year-old child is charged with concealing her body. The 50-year-old is also charged for allegedly taking Tiffany’s phone and using it to text himself in order to “deceive authorities.”

Celia says she received a text message from Harry on April 18, a message saying Tiffany reached out to him. But it was two weeks after Tiffany reportedly died.

"He was texting himself from her phone, and then he was forwarding the texts," Celia said.

For the Odom family, every answer seems to just raise more questions.

"She went through so much the past couple of years," Allison Odom said.

But they say they find comfort in knowing Tiffany is at peace.

"We shouldn’t be so selfish as to want her back on this earth because she didn’t belong on this earth. She was suffering," Allison said.

Tiffany’s family tells me they are still waiting on a toxicology report to come back. That could take several months.

Until then, her mom tells me faith is holding her up.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.