'I mean everybody loved her, there was nobody that didn't': Co-worker remembers Thomson mom killed in crash

Ashley Reed and her daughter were killed in a crash last week.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's been one week since a Wilkinson County crash killed Ashley Reed and her 13-year-old daughter Summer Matherly.

Reed was a court specialist for the Department of Community Supervision.

"I mean everybody loved her, there was nobody that didn't," said Reed's co-worker Officer Nicole Coleman.

Coleman is the coordinating chief for the Augusta Circuit of the Department of Community Supervision.

"We're still kind of in shock," Coleman said. "We still kind of expect her to walk in any minute."

Reed was the first face Coleman saw each morning at DCS where they both worked.

"When you walk in the door, her desk was the first one that I would see and when she was here it would just be a smile every morning, even Monday morning," said Coleman. She said she was always smiling, and always so positive.

"She never forgot somebody's special occasion, you know if people bought a new house, or they got married, or they had a baby she recognized everybody's special occasion," she said.

Coleman said Reed was also always willing to help others.

"For special events she'd come out, and she'd work overtime if she had to set up or clean up or cook or whatever she needed to do to help," Coleman said.

Reed will be missed, but not forgotten.

"She was just a light in the office, she cared about everybody that she worked with and she loved her job, she told everybody she loved her job and she loved who she worked with and it really showed," said Coleman.

It's safe to say she touched many lives.

"A lot of times people remember the good in people after they pass, but Ashley -- that's just Ashley -- we talked about the good while she was here because she was just such a big part of our office and our staff," said Coleman.

The Department of Community Supervision is hosting a vigil for Reed and Matherly, Monday, July 22nd at 8 p.m. at the Columbia County Courthouse on Ronald Reagan.

On Wednesday, there will be a Memorial Service for Reed at 3 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Thomson. The family will accept guests there, beforehand from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

