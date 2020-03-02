"I love being downtown and I love my customers" Augusta businesswoman builds business on cruelty-free vegan products

Monday, March 2, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- March is Women's History Month, and we're kicking it off by celebrating a woman who changed her own history by becoming her own boss.

"I went from working a government job to being an entrepreneur so I think you could say I did a total 180."

Jennifer Tinsley is the founder of Field, an indie beauty store in downtown Augusta.

"It's sort of eclectic boutique of clean, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products," Tinsley said.

Tinsley opened her business in August of 2018 and is already in stores like Urban Outfitters and American Eagle. But she says it wasn't easy.

"You have to plan, and I tell entrepreneurs all the time who are looking for a place to open up a business, and they don't even have a business plan. You have to have a business plan."

In a couple of weeks Tinsley and other female entrepreneurs will talk more about their business journeys.

"The chamber asked me and two other really strong women, entrepreneurs downtown, to be on a panel to discuss revitalization in downtown."

From making products in the kitchen to running her own brick and mortar, she's living her passion.

"I love being downtown, I love my customers, I love just people coming in and chatting."

She says she's happy to be doing it here in Augusta.

"We have a lot of women-owned businesses in downtown. Help us out, support those businesses and be a cheerleader for those businesses and shop there and spread the word because that's what makes this community a really vibrant community."

Field is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. Until 6 p.m. Tinsley says they also offer make-up and skincare consultations by appointment or walk-ins.

If you want more information, you can contact team@fieldbotanicals.com or direct message Tinsley herself on Instagram or Facebook at @fieldbotanicals.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

