'I just paddled and paddled': Massive 300-pound gator caught after chasing kayaker

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Imagine being in a kayak while fishing when a 360-pound alligator starts swimming after you. It happened Monday to a kayaker off of Gordon Highway.

Thankfully, a group of Richmond County Sheriff deputies helped wrangle the monster.

Imagine a 10-foot long alligator with a massive head coming after you. News 12 spoke with the man who was in the kayak when this gator spotted him.

10-feet long, 360 pounds. On Monday night, it was a gator and Bo Storey in a pond together.

“I was just going down the bank fishing and all of a sudden about 10 feet away I seen the big gator," said Storey, who was chased by the gator.

Storey was practicing for a bass fishing tournament when he spotted the gator getting closer. In that moment, all that came to his mind was paddle.

“I just paddled and paddled, it came within probably 5 feet of the back of my kayak like up on a plane surging, coming at me and I just non stop paddled til I got to my truck," said Storey.

Storey escaped, not knowing hours later this gator would be caught by Robby Amerson, his friend, and Richmond County Deputies.

“We just happened to come down the road and we saw the officers there, so we pulled over and we started talking to them," said Amerson.

That's when Amerson saw the gator and ended up calling his friend trey to help catch it.

“I called my buddy Trey which is a veteran and he had an alligator tag so I called him and we proceeded to get him," said Amerson.

It took about 3 hours but Robby, Trey and the deputies caught this monster and later found out 'the kayaker' was Storey.

Georgia DNR says this gator was removed legally, as for hunting alligators you hunt them in private ponds if the owner gives you permission and in public waters.

Some of you may ask why they killed the gator instead of just moving it. This gator was deemed a nuisance, meaning it was not afraid of people anymore. Since the vet had a gator hunting tag, he was authorized to kill this gator.

