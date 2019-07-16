"I get to use my voice." VA educates veterans about healthcare, and the lessons could be used by everyone

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT)-- The VA Medical Center wants veterans to be educated on their healthcare options as they live out the rest of their lives.

"It's okay to talk about these things before the situation gets serious," said Beverly Snyder-Desalles, an educator at the VA.

Tuesday, the VA hosted the "Plan for a Better Future" event. It began with speakers from different fields, and ended with individual appointments for the veterans in attendance. The appointments were to talk specifics with veterans about things like living wills and who makes the decision to pull the plug if it comes to that.

Karenann Amster was one of the veterans in attendance, and was pleased with what she learned.

"I get to use my voice," she said.

Amster served in the Army, and never knew she would have a say in making some very important decisions in the back half of her life.

"When the end comes, and we're all going to meet our end," she said. "I get to use my voice and say how I want my end to come."

Amster was one of about a dozen veterans who attended. Snyder-Desalles says while the session today was for veterans, the conversation should be had by everyone.

"People need to have these conversations with their friends and families," she said. "We don't know when someone's going to be the victim of a disaster."

Amster agreed.

"I hope that everyone, not only veterans, but everyone, this message gets out to everyone," she said.

This was the first event held by the VA, but it will not be the last. Snyder-Desalles said they're hoping to have two per year, starting next spring.

