"I asked God to heal her and please don't take her away from us ." Family mourns 11-year-old killed in crash

11-year-old Charnia Eccelston died Tuesday morning after a crash.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- While a 27-year-old woman sits in jail, the family of an 11-year-old girl is mourning ahead of the holidays.

11-year-old Charnia Eccelston died Tuesday following a Monday crash on Central Avenue and Whitney Street in Augusta. The family tells News 12 Charnia was ejected from the car. She died early Tuesday morning at the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

Charnia's family also says 27-year-old Aubrey Taylor Newsome, the woman charged in the crash, left the scene after the crash happened.

Newsome is facing multiple charges, including DUI, open container, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to yield, homicide by vehicle, and more.

We listened to the 911 calls that came in after the crash happened Monday. We're told eight people witnessed the accident and made calls to dispatch.

Charnia's grandmother, Charles Ann Mack, says the last few hours of her granddaughter's life, she spent time with God.

"They just told me that she had a few hours to live, but I prayed and I prayed and I asked God to heal her and please don't take her away from us. Because I couldn't stand for her to be gone from me," Mack cried.

Ripped from the car. Ripped from her mother. Ripped from an entire family, one that can't even answer the question - "what does justice look like for Charnia?" They're keeping with their faith.

"God knows best, though. He let her live until 6 a.m. yesterday morning, so she did live past the time that they gave her. I was in there. And I just held her hand and I just told her that I love her and I will always remember her no matter what."

Thanksgiving will feel exceptionally empty this year for this family. The painful irony is this was the holiday Nia helped with the most, and now she'll be missed the most.

"When in the kitchen when I'm cooking, she's my right hand."

Charnia's sister was also in the car when it was hit and went spinning. Nia was thrown out of the car and landed on the road. Doctors told family members her brain injuries were too traumatic to survive.

"If you an accident that happened that's that bad, how could you have not had the heart to stop?" Mack says she can't understand why Newsome didn't stop.

Instead of being angry, this family is keeping the faith in their hearts, and Charnia in their minds.

"Only eleven but she's in God's arms now, and I know he's taking care of her."

Newsome has a rap sheet dating back to 2013. Back in 2010 she was charged with possession of alcohol by an underage person, in 2013 she was charged for drug possession, and in 2014 it was simple battery.

