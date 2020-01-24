'I am glad God put us in the position to help’: GA men save baby found on highway

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) -- Two Douglas men on their way home got the chance to save a life.

Shawn and Teezy Fussell spotted a two-year-old that was just seconds away from getting hit by a semi-truck. Shawn Fussell and his cousin slammed on their brakes, got out the car and saved the little boy.

Shawn Fussell said he was just in the right place at the right time.

“If I would not have stopped and seen on the news that the baby had been killed, I would have been devastated. I am glad God put us in the position to help," he said.

Police said the baby woke up from a nap and escaped through a fence in the yard. His mom was in the kitchen at the time.

Police said thankfully, the child was not hurt. The baby is back at home with his mom and no charges will be filed.