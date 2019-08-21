'I always wanted him to know that God gave him a chance': SC teen with disabilities defies the odds through dance

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Chance Adam Jackson is headed to college to pursue his dream, defying the odds of his disabilities. (Source: WRDW)

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One local teen's story may shatter everything you thought you knew about disabilities.

You might call Chance a fighter or a survivor because before he and his twin sister were born, doctors told his mom there'd be no chance he'd be sitting here today.

"So I named him Chance Adam Jackson because I always wanted him to know that God gave him a chance," said mom Patrice Jackson.

Throughout childhood, Chance went through his struggles and faced them head-on. He has autism, cerebral palsy, Asperger's, and other health conditions.

"In high school, there was a certain age, time period where I didn't really do what I was supposed to do, and my mom was fighting for me to get through school and stuff," Chance said.

His mom and dad were told a variety of things by different doctors.

"His dad and I were told a lot of things -- that he would lose his hearing, that he would not be able to graduate from high school," Patrice said.

But he did, and it didn't take long for Chance to find his passion for dance.

"The way I dance I take certain dance moves from certain people, you know like I do a James Brown move or Chris Brown move. I put it in my head and I just mimic," Chance said.

Chance started dancing in front of family at a reunion and he blew everyone away. Now, Chance is even going to college to study music technology. He eventually wants to own his own record label.

"I'm just thankful because a lot of children with disabilities don't get this opportunity, and I'm just very, very thankful that he's able to," said Patrice.

"Our saying is, 'the tassel was worth the hassle'. I wouldn't change a thing."

Chance left for his freshman year at Winthrop University last week.

