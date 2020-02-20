‘I ain’t but 107’: GA woman turns 107, making her one of the oldest residents

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a new year, and a time for new beginnings. But for one South Georgia woman, she’s done this more than 100 times before.

“I ain’t but 107,” said Lucille Shazier.

It’s safe to say that Lucille D. Shazier has lived an exceptional life.

“I just thank God he brought me over, I did not think, I was going to make it to my birthday. But the Lord brought me and I thank him for it," said Shazier.

Lucille celebrated her 107th birthday Tuesday, making her one of Cordele’s oldest residents.

“I would describe her as youthful, she has not embraced the idea of being old. If you associate her with being old, she will ask you, who you talking about,” said family member, Dr. Alicia Ritchey.

More than a century-worth of birthdays add up to what Lucille considers a life filled with faith and friendships. Lucille celebrated the milestone birthday with a party with friends and family.

“I would describe her as very regal, you would have to see her getting dress every Sunday morning getting dress to go anywhere,” Ritchey said. “She is the most bejeweled of all the ladies in the room.”

Lucille’s family said she’s worked hard her whole life. Whether it’s going to church or cooking, she stays active. But there’s definitely another factor that plays into her 107 years. She loves to sing.

“She is very special, she is very loving and her favorite scripture in the Bible. If you ever come pick her up, before you pull out her driveway, you are going to recite the 23rd Psalm, which is the Lord in my Shepard,” said Deacon Kenneth Smith.

Whether it be singing or citing her favorite scripture, Lucille credits that - along with a love for God and eating healthy as her recipe to not only a long life but a good one.

“She is very loving. Once you meet her, you will never forget her. So, we say to our mother keep on keeping on until the Lord says it is done,” said Smith.

