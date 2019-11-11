I-Team's reporting on Fort Gordon housing featured on Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteran

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Our continued investigation into the housing situation at Fort Gordon is now receiving national attention.

Recently, Greta Van Susteran interviewed our Meredith Anderson about Balfour Beatty and the work done to shine a light on private housing they control at the fort.

Susteran recently sat down with Anderson to discuss the reports.

