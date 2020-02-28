I-TEAM: Scammers looking to capitalize on your fears of coronavirus

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- You probably have some concerns as the coronavirus quickly spreads across the world, and rightfully so. Sadly, scammers are at the ready to capitalize and make a quick buck off those fears.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), the Better Business Bureau, (BBB), and several other government and consumer protection agencies are putting out warnings to make sure you don't fall victim to scams.

"We've recently been receiving reports that some of our local health departments have heard of people receiving information about the coronavirus that looks official, but in fact it has turned out to be phishing," Jeanne Ayers said, the state health officer and administrator of the human services division of public health.

Some emails may look like they're coming from the CDC, but if you look at who sent it to you, make sure it ends in ".gov." Many of the fake emails come from an address that ends in ".org." The goal of the phishing email is to get you to click on a link to provide personal information.

Another scamming concern is the spread of misinformation, especially on social media. Consumers need to be weary of any product promising to fully protect you from the coronavirus. That product or vaccine doesn't exist yet.

Facebook says it's supporting efforts by the World Health Organization, (WHO), by stopping ads that refer to coronavirus or guarantee a cure for prevention.

"For example, ads with claims like 'face masks are 100% guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus' will not be allowed," Facebook says.

The BBB is also warning against scams like third-party suppliers jacking up the cost of face masks online. Vice News found that didn't stop a shop in New York City from selling what it called a "coronavirus protection kit" for about $30.

The Security and Exchange Commission, (SEC), says consumers also need to be mindful against any investment opportunities promised around the detection or cure of the coronavirus. Everyone needs to do their homework before making donations, or giving to charities surrounding the virus.

