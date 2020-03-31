I-TEAM: Your rights to a safe work-place versus the coronavirus pandemic

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Federal law is very clear on this: you have the right to a safe work-place.

While the law is as plain as black and white, there seems to be a gray area during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not everyone can do their job remotely, and our I-TEAM has been hearing from a lot of you who say you don't feel safe at work.

The question becomes: what you can do of you think your health is at risk?

Meredith: "Do you feel safe at work?" Meredith Anderson, I-TEAM reporter, asked.

"No." The Plant Vogtle employee said.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, is afraid he'll lose his job. But that didn't stop him from showing News 12 an empty soap dispenser or the on-site Port-O-Potties, saying they aren't the cleanest.

"A lot of your hand-washing stations are out of soap and paper towels. A lot of times, out of water," he said.

And though he admits staggering break times seemed like a good plan, it's not as effective.

"There's some people taking lunch as early as 8:30 in the morning because they're trying split it up, but in some areas, you still have 100 people eating in one room," he said.

Our I-TEAM has also heard from a local Lowes employee.

"I understand that we are 'essential workers.' We haven't had any masks or gloves furnished for employees for a month now. Company-wide," the Lowes employee said. "The majority of purchases being made are by customers who are bored at home. Hummingbird feeders, mulch, potted plants, etc."

After checking local stores in Augusta, it looks like business as usual -- not as a business in a pandemic.

Some stores, like Home Depot, are simply limiting the number of people who enter and shop in-store at one time.

"You guys need to sneak up on Walmart and see how they are keeping their employees and customers safe. I didn't see any hand sanitizer. Don't think they have gloves either," another employee said.

Walmart staff told News 12 that they are following CDC guidelines and are being proactive. The company has also shared photos of new social distancing stickers going in at stores across the country.

The company will also install sneeze guards for employees and will begin temperature checks of all employees. Anyone with a fever will be sent home.

On the federal level, there is no specific OSHA standard covering COVID-19.

Only requirements such as OSHA's Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) standards and the General Duty Clause, which promises workers safety from hazards 'that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm.'

At the state level, South Carolina OSHA has seen an increase in whistleblower complaints against employers since March 1.

Georgia OSHA officials, who would investigate a claim about Vogtle, would not confirm or deny that.

At last check, there have been no positive cases of coronavirus at Plant Vogtle. 20 people have tested negative and 18 are still waiting on their results.

But, as long as work continues at Plant Vogtle or anywhere else, so does the risk of contracting the virus.

Remember, the CDC suggests keeping at least six feet away from other people.

All workers have a right to file a health and safety complaint, but anyone can file a whistleblower complaint about unsafe conditions on the OSHA website.

Plant Vogtle's Official Response - March 31, 2020

"Construction work continues at the site under continuing enhanced protocols designed to reduce worker-to-worker contact and keep areas that workers frequent, cleaned and sanitized. Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3&4 site, and the company has implemented comprehensive plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our proactive steps employ worker distancing strategies, including adjusting break schedules and setting up mobile facilities to add more distance between individuals onsite, as well as expanding our onsite medical clinic. We continue to draw on the expertise of medical professionals and consult the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as we encourage the workforce to more closely monitor their health, report health concerns, and stay home if not feeling well.

- Proactive measures put in place by the company to support distancing and hygiene initiatives include:

- Adding portable bathrooms and handwashing stations

- Adjusting break schedules to limit the number of people in break rooms throughout shifts

- Increasing the frequency of cleaning so that portable restrooms, hand washing stations and break rooms across the site are cleaned and sanitized multiple times each day.

- Implementing alternate work schedules to promote social distancing and limit people on one shift from teams when possible

- Setting up additional space with overflow mobile facilities.

- Closing our onsite cafeteria

- Suspending onsite mass transit trams and shuttle buses

- Limiting one person per transaction for tools and materials pickup

- Pre-staging certain tools and materials ready for pickup

- Disinfecting tools prior to check-in

We are also avoiding in-person, large group meetings and gatherings. Instead, we are communicating as much as possible in smaller groups in the field and increasing the use of mobility communications devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

There are currently no workers who have tested positive. We are awaiting test results for 18 workers, while 20 have tested negative."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.