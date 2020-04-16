I-TEAM: Workers are low on options as Plant Vogtle changes COVID-19 policy

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Now, workers at Plant Vogtle could be at a higher risk for coronavirus. Last month, workers could speak up about their concerns and possibly go home. But our I-TEAM got hands on an internal memo, saying that is now coming to an end. ​

According to the update at the end of this article, the current leave program is coming to an end tomorrow, which means workers who stayed home to stay safe from COVID-19 exposure have a difficult choice to make.

The document also states Plant Vogtle will not be extending the paid leave for workers who have participated in the self-identification program.

That program started three weeks ago when no workers had tested positive yet.

But now, it's a much different story. The numbers have doubled in just the last week, with more than 40 employees testing positive for COVID-19.

One worker -- who wants to remain anonymous to protect his job -- told News 12 he's worried about one of his co-workers with an auto-immune condition.

"He's been out on leave because of severe medical issues. And he's got to go back to work on Monday," the employee said. "And pretty much risk his life because they only gave him two weeks."

But this isn't the only new internal memo. Just last night, our I-TEAM was told the union reached an agreement about a reduction in force. It's basically voluntary lay-offs -- and it's no surprise we've heard mixed reaction from workers about that.

Here's a statement from John Kraft with Georgia Power:

"They will not receive any more paid leave through this program, which was always communicated as a limited-time program. But, they may be eligible for paid time off for other reasons – their supervisor or HR manager will work with each individual to determine what their other options might be."

