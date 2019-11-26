I-TEAM: With Thanksgiving travel on the horizon, a reminder to always check pump prices versus what you actually paid

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Wednesday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the week with AAA estimating more than 49 million people hitting the roads this Thanksgiving.

So, that means a lot of gas. But how do you know you’re paying the price you think you are when you go fill up?

That’s where our I-Team comes in and sent a state inspector to an Aiken gas station.

Ron Reynolds filled up at the Shell gas station on Whiskey Road late Monday.

“And when it ended, I noticed it said $50-something,” Reynolds said. “My tank only holds 17 gallons.”

So he knew that seemed a little high.

“It was advertised for $2.19 on the sign by the road,” Reynolds said. “$2.07 on the pump, and I paid $2.79”

That’s a big difference.

“Very big,” Reynolds said.

So, Reynolds went inside to ask what happened.

"The owner tried to tell me it was because I used a Kroger discount card, and then I was trying to explain I was not talking 10 cent. We're talking 70 cent a gallon here. And he said, 'Oh. You're at pump 2. That's messed up. We've done everything we can to get it done. There's nothing we can do,’” Reynolds said.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture begs to differ. Today a representative said it sounded like the pump needed to be "out of service" and they'd send an inspector to check it out today.

We went there today, too. The manager showed us where they put tape over the digital numbers with the correct price now written in marker.

So what do you do when this happens to you?

The best thing you can do is to make sure you document the event, and not just by getting a receipt. These days, taking a picture of the station, the pump, and your receipt using your smartphone will help.

"I just pulled my phone out and took a picture of what it displayed on the pump that said $2.07, and actually got a receipt,” Reynolds said. “I never get a receipt for gas."

The state says Reynolds could go back and ask for the money, though. It’s something to keep in mind even when you may not be traveling this holiday season.

So far, we have no update on what the inspector found Tuesday at the gas station.

Meanwhile, you can also report this kind of thing in Georgia.

