I-TEAM: Will large businesses confirm COVID-19 cases? Maybe not, because of employee privacy

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tonight our I-TEAM continues to track the spread of coronavirus in the largest businesses across the two-state. Numbers increased, at Plant Vogtle and SRS -- but what about other essential businesses?

171 workers have tested positive at Plant Vogtle. 13 have now tested positive at SRS

But these aren't places just anyone can go. What about the other essential businesses -- the places you and your family go?

Do they have a legal obligation to tell you?

Our I-TEAM investigates to get you those answers.

And that answer is no. Even in a public health crisis like this pandemic -- that's considered private information. Still, it hasn't stopped other people from making it public.

Take the Walmart at Deans Bridge Road in Augusta. Facebook has been flooded with posts, warning an employee there tested positive.

But will Walmart say it's true or not? In an email, a corporate representative told our I-TEAM: "We are not able to confirm any information."

And that's not sitting well with some employees who have reached out to News 12 -- all too scared to go on the record.

"Walmart has also told their employees that if they tell anyone that they will be fired. Point blank," one woman said.

This woman isn't an employee -- but is closely connected to one -- and claims to have been at the store when the case was discovered.

"They're not allowing the public to make the choice if they want to go in and risk it," the person continued.

She, like many, have wondered why our I-TEAM hasn't reported this case, especially after News 12 reported about an employee testing positive at the Evans Target and the Bojangles on Peach Orchard Road.

And just today, the I-TEAM received an email from Kroger's corporate office, confirming an employee tested positive at an Aiken location.

According to the statement - the "associate had not worked since April 10."

The statement also said other workers were quarantined, the store was disinfected, and the employee has recovered and is now back at work.

And Walmart did offer in a statement that they have been "working to ensure our stores are cleaned and sanitized regularly" and are focused "on serving our customers and keeping our associates safe."

So why won't Walmart confirm or even deny?

The company wouldn't say for sure, one line in the email to our I-TEAM points to an ever-shifting line in the sand drawn and re-drawn way before this pandemic --

"Protecting the privacy of our associates."

Places like Target and Kroger confirmed positive cases because they decided to. And after Walmart decided differently, our anonymous source spoke about the positive case she says happened at the Deans Bridge Road store on Saturday, April 25.

"There might be some people who also might want to get tested now if they know they were there on a certain date," Meredith Anderson, I-TEAM reporter, said.

"Exactly," the woman said. "I was there with my children. And that's a very scary thought.

Scary, too, she says, for the employees who can't risk their paychecks, especially at a time like this.

"People at Walmart - who work for them - can't say anything because they need the job that they have right now," the woman said.

Our I-TEAM first got the statement from Walmart on Monday -- but the I-TEAM did reach out to another contact in the Walmart Corporate Office again yesterday. The response we got from a different person was exactly the same -- word for word.

Our I-TEAM also reached out to OSHA about this -- but we haven't heard back from them on this.

Statment from Walmart - April 27:

Good evening:

Please know we take your concerns very seriously. Protecting the privacy of our associates is also important. I will refer you to the local health department for any confirmations of COVID-19 cases, but rest assured we are taking all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of those inside our stores.

In the case we do have a confirmed case at any of our stores, we are working with those associates and offering guidance and time needed to receive medical care. Associates have been encouraged to prioritize their health and stay home if feeling sick. We also implemented a COVID-19 emergency leave policy for all associates who feel unable or uncomfortable coming to work. This link takes you directly to the details of our COVID-19 Emergency Leave Policy.

While we are not able to confirm any information related to these stores at this time, we have been working to ensure our stores are cleaned and sanitized regularly. We are focused on serving our customers during this unprecedented time and we’ve implemented several measures intended to help bring peace of mind.

Specifically, we have/are:

- Enacted deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC and Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer.

- Conducting health screenings and temperature checks on our associates prior to them beginning their shifts. Should an associate have a fever (100 degrees or higher) or answer “yes” to our screening questionnaire, he/she will be asked to return home until symptoms subside or they go through necessary COVID-19 protocols.

- Stores are receiving masks and gloves, and associates are now required to wear masks during their work days.

- Limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at the same time.

- Installed plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at our checkout lanes and pharmacy areas.

- Installed floor decals at the entrances and in checkout lanes that show exactly how far six feet is, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.

- Adjusted operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.

Here is the link to the dedicated website about our overall COVID-19 response."

Statement from Kroger - April 30:

"Thanks for reaching out to us. Yes, we had an associate who works at the Aiken store location test positive. At the time of the positive test the associate had not worked since 4/10.

Upon learning of the positive test, we closely followed all local, state and federal health and safety guidelines including rigorous sanitation, disinfecting, and cleaning procedures, in addition to direct communication and support with our store team.

We took all necessary steps to identify and notify associates of our company who worked closely with the employee at issue during the relevant timeframe. These associates were asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and to monitor themselves for any symptoms.

We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.

The affected associate has received medical care and is currently back working at this location.

Kroger has also taken the following steps in our stores over the last several weeks in support of employee and customer well-being and safety:

- Recently announced limited store customer capacity: LINK

- Deployed associate appreciation bonus and expanded emergency leave guidelines: LINK

- - Deployed Associate Hero Bonus: LINK

- Enhanced our daily sanitation practices at all stores, including cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting commonly used areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.

- We have distributed over 350,000 protective masks and gloves for associates with more on the way. Also distributing cloth masks for our associates as supply becomes available.

- Instituted mandatory wearing of masks in all Atlanta Division store locations.

- Started temperature checks for associates before they start their shift in much of the division with a goal of all stores performing these checks as thermometers become available.

- We have installed plexiglass partitions at check lanes, pharmacy and Starbucks registers across the division.

- Added floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and service counters.

- Placed signs in the stores promoting social distancing and airing in-store PA announcements throughout the day regarding safety measures.

- Continuing to expand pickup and delivery services, as well as contactless payment solutions like Kroger Pay. We are also waiving delivery fees at this time."

