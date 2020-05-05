I-TEAM: What are your rights when someone you love is in a nursing home?

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It will be at least another month before families can visit their loved ones nursing homes. We keep hearing from families worried about loved ones trapped inside as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Nursing home residents make up 45 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Georgia. Locally, we found that the percentage is even higher.

Now they're getting you answers on how you can protect them.

Families can still fight for their loved ones, even without access.

Barbara Roye’s family didn’t know she had COVID-19 until​ she was dying in the hospital. Jeannie Jackson's son found out his mother had the virus just three days before she died.

“Doctor got on the phone and pretty much told me you know your mom is in the hospital? I said 'No sir'," the son said. "Then he said 'Did you know she is positive for coronavirus?' I said 'No sir I wasn’t'. She’s a patient at Windermere and I just spoke to her earlier that morning.

The outbreak happened suddenly at Winderemere Health and Rehabilitation. And now, six patients have died and another 76 are infected.

We found the virus has already spread through 19 of our local nursing homes and personal care homes. We also found residents in these facilities make up more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the greater Augusta area.

“I am very concerned about the fact that people can’t have access to these very vulnerable folks," Caleb Conner said.

Connor is an attorney who has spent most of his career holding nursing home companies legally accountable for neglect and abuse.

"The reality is you have a loved one who is potentially at risk or is at risk all these residents are at risk and you need to ask questions about their condition," Conner said.

He says families need to call often and ask direct and pointed questions.

“One of the most important things during this time, you want to know who you are talking with and you want specifics with what is going on with your loved one. You want to know what they are doing, what efforts are being made to ensure they are being protected. Do they a roommate? Is that roommate exhibiting any symptoms? If that roommate develops symptoms, what is your plan for ensuring my mother is removed from that environment and protected?” Conner said.

Take a lesson from lawyers: document every call, every name, and every detail. Families with power of attorney should request documents too.

“You have a right under the law and resident rights statutes that afford every resident in a nursing home access to their medical record. That is something you can request on a daily basis especially if you aren’t getting the response on the phone. And you can evaluate those records, the nurses' notes, the vital sheets to determine whether you are seeing abnormalities trends are they developing a fever a cough," Conner said.

The families of Roye and Jackson feel robbed of information and robbed of the chance to say goodbye.

Legally, there isn’t a lot of recourse for families in Georgia right now. Gov. Kemp gave nursing homes immunity during the pandemic, meaning you can’t sue over someone getting coronavirus.

