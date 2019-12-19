I-TEAM UPDATE: The results are in for Hamilton's doggie DNA test!

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The results are in! We put two well-known dog DNA tests to the test and now we know more about our Meredith Anderson’s dog, Hamilton.

Of course, we asked many of you about Hamilton, who was a shelter dog, and what exactly his breed might be. We got everything from Great Dane to Labrador to Pit to Pointer and everything in between.

But now for the moment of truth! Behind door number one, we have DNA My Dog. Behind door number two is Wisdom Panel 4.0.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Two tests, and two different-ish answers.

Before we break it down, let's rewind back to when we first opened up each test. My family's rescue dog was the guinea pig. The Aiken County Animal Shelter called him a “Retriever mix.”

After close observation, we wondered if there was any retriever in him at all. Both DNA tests confirmed that.

Up First is DNA My Dog. Their results put my boy as a level 2 Staffordshire Bull and a level 3 American Staffordshire Terrier.

In other words, Hamilton is mostly a UK Pit bull (37 percent to 74 percent) mixed with a US Pit bull (20 percent – 36 percent). So yeah, the American Revolution.

Along with an appropriate name, the descriptions I got were also appropriate, especially the part about him being prone to heart murmurs and some eye issues. He does have both, but it did make me pause when uploading a picture. It felt almost like a safety net for the test in that it wasn't blind.

Now to Wisdom Panel. It says Hamilton is 62 percent American Staffordshire terrier, 12.5 percent Beagle, 12.5 percent Cocker Spaniel and then a 12.5 percent mixture of several breed groups such as Terrier, Sporting, Guard, and Herding.

It even provided a family tree, suggesting two of his grandparents were pure pits. Without a photo it also guessed Hamilton's coloring, fur, ears -- pretty much everything that makes him, him.

It also marked him clear of two genetic mutations -- one that could make him resistant to drugs and the other susceptible to a genetic condition.

After getting both sets of results back, we reached out to both companies, DNA my Dog in Toronto, Canada and Wisdom Panel in Oregon. While both tests technically had different results, both concluded Hamilton's mostly a Staffordshire Terrier of some sort, which wasn't a big surprise to me.

But here's something that was: his size. Mindy Tenenbaum says that's just one gene and it's not an average of the parents.

"If you had a Chihuahua and a Great Dane mix, you would either have a small dog or a large dog,” Tenenbaum said.

She says coat color also can be tricky because genes that stay hidden in a pure bred take center stage in a mix.

"Well, how can my dog be a Golden Retriever if my dog is black? But so many Golden Retrievers are black in the mix because the mix allows that black to express."

Right now, DNA My Dog has about 100 breeds in its database. Wisdom Panel has 250.

To narrow it down, Dr. Angela Hughes, a veterinary geneticist at Wisdom Health, says they extract genetic markers from the cheek swab and plug it into a special algorithm.

"And that runs somewhere in the neighborhood of 18 million calculations to figure out what the best breed combination is for Hamilton,” Hughes said.

And it's not all that surprising Hamilton is mostly American Staffordshire terrier. Hughes says that's the number one breed Wisdom Panel identifies in mixed breed dogs.

"Thinking back when I was a veterinary student around 2000, we honestly did not, you know, we saw a little bit of these ‘pit bull terriers’ in the shelters and such, but it's really been on an upswing in the last two decades,” Hughes said.

Unfortunately, bully breeds like Hamilton tend to get passed over, so she hopes DNA tests can help dog owners understand their dog and some of his or her behaviors. Not to mention -- why they look they way they look.

"He is a classic example of how coat colors, and how the pigment producing cells are spread through the body,” Hughes said.

Just last month, Wisdom Panel and Perdue University released the results of a study about how genetics determine coat color. With each dog they test, they get more data, so there's still so much to learn about man -- and woman's -- best friend.

Thanks to both DNA My Dog and Wisdom Panel for sending us the tests free of charge and for walking us through the results.

If you want to try them, Wisdom Panel will run you around $85, but I got some on Black Friday for $50.

The cheapest we've found DNA My Dog online is around $60.

There are also apps where you can upload a picture of your dog and it can give you a guess. It’s not science, but it’s free and plenty of fun.

-Dog ID -- Dog Breed Identifier

-Doggzam

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.