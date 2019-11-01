I-TEAM UPDATE: Heather Alford now facing new felony fraud charges

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman connected to a series of I-Team investigations into unfinished backyard pool jobs has been arrested against on felony charges.

Heather Alford now faces felony charges of deposit-account fraud in relation to the Georgia-Lina Pools company.

According to an arrest report, the matter was listed as a "civil" matter in Richmond County, but the victim in this case requested the report be filed because of the Alfords' other arrests.

Alford and her husband, Bruce Alford, Jr., have been the subjects of our I-Team when it comes to several pool jobs being unfinished across the CSRA.

At last check, Bruce was facing felony charges in McDuffie County.

Heather, meanwhile, should be booked in the Richmond County jail sometime Friday.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.