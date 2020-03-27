I-TEAM: To eat or not to eat? How you should protect your food during the pandemic

Friday, March 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Everyone has had a long few weeks self-quarantining themselves inside their homes. As the weekend approaches, some will have to leave their homes to get what they need. But is it safe?

The weekend is normally a booming time for everyone. People get away from work and cooking, to run errands and local restaurants make a killing profit with people eating out.

A new norm has settled in, one where local restaurants could sure use your business -- but you might be wondering if it's safe to eat take-out.

But before you sit down at your computer to look at take-out menus, our I-TEAM sat down with a doctor who hasn't lost his sense of humor.

"(Coughs). So that's allergies. Not COVID," Vaquez said.

"We all have to preface that nowadays don't we?" Meredith Anderson, I-TEAM reporter, said.

"Yeah, right. It's an allergy," Vaquez said.

As an infectious disease specialist at AU, Dr. Jose Vaquez knows the differences.

As he works to stop the spread, local restaurants are also trying to survive. And his advice possibly could help.

"I think it's a really low risk to acquire it from fast food or food that they make for you," Vaquez said.

The coronavirus is a respiratory illness, one that will affect your lungs, not your stomach.

"It's all handling food and touching your eyes, your nose and your throat," Vaquez said. But yeah, if you eat a banana, that's full of coronavirus, nothing's gonna happen."

Our stomach acids would take care of that. Vaquez says people can take extra precautions of their take-out and their health by doing something very simple as soon as they get home.

"Take that food that's in the bag and put it and dump it in on a plate, and then take that food that's wrapped and unwrap it and put it on another plate, and then get rid of everything else," he said.

Dr. Vazquez says where you make this switch is also key. Not just takeout, any food that is brought into your house.

"Set up the kitchen where there's an area that's dirty - stuff coming from the outside -- and an area that's clean, so you move the stuff from the dirty area to the clean area," he said.

Which makes a lot of sense even when this pandemic all but disappears, it can be a safe practice for cold and flu season.

So for those tired of cooking and craving other food this weekend from anywhere, Dr. Vazquez says just be careful.

"A lot of this stuff is logical, but we don't really pay attention to it because most of us don't see all the viruses and bacteria that are all our surfaces," Vaquez said.

