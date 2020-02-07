I-TEAM: To claim or not to claim? When is it best for you to claim storm damage on your home?

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

News 12 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- To claim or not to claim? That is the question. Homeowners around the two-state are still assessing the damage left from Thursday’s storms.

It's tempting to pick up the phone to file a claim, but first ask yourself "is it worth it?"

Filing claims, especially multiple claims, leads to higher rates. Your insurer pays to resolve the issue so they prefer customers who don't file claims.

Here's when not to file a claim:

1: The cost to repair exceeds your deductible -- For example: if your deductible is $2,000 and the damage is $1,500, it's not worth filing and it still may not be worth filing if the amount in damages is only slightly more than the deductible amount.

2. Do not file if t's a maintenance issue or normal wear-and-tear. Maintenance is the responsibly of the homeowner.

3. Think twice about filing if you have filed in the last 3 years. Insurance companies can hike your rate if you have multiple claims.

When should you file? When your home suffers a loss so great that you can't live in it. In these cases, file right away.

